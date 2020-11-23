Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Deutsche Post from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.95.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

