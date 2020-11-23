Deutsche Börse’s (DBOEY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

DBOEY opened at $15.85 on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.