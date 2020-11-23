Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $48.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on L Brands from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L Brands from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.76.

LB stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. On average, analysts predict that L Brands will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

