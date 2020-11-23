Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Price Target to $34.00

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
MGP has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.09.
Shares of MGP opened at $30.86 on Thursday. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.
About MGM Growth Properties
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
