Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Price Target to $34.00

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MGP has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of MGP opened at $30.86 on Thursday. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

