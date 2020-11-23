Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) Price Target to GBX 450

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a research note published on Friday, AR Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 474.60 ($6.20) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 388.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 377.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British Land Company Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 309.40 ($4.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 648.40 ($8.47).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 8.40 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s previous dividend of $7.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.64%.

In other British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) news, insider William Jackson purchased 2,450 shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £8,403.50 ($10,979.23). Insiders bought a total of 2,567 shares of company stock valued at $885,511 in the last 90 days.

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£14.8bn (British Land share: Â£11.2bn) as at 31 March 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

