Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Update

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Delek US by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 61,423 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Delek US by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 42,533 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Delek US by 17.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 175,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 25,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Delek US by 42.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DK. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

NYSE:DK traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,858. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Delek US has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $37.33.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

