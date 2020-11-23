DeFinition (DZI) Price Hits $1.02 on Exchanges

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. DeFinition has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $286.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFinition token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00005485 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeFinition has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00031272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00163737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.40 or 0.01006596 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00191583 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00096900 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 105,299.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006834 BTC.

About DeFinition

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu

DeFinition Token Trading

DeFinition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

