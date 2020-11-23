Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $281.00 at Robert W. Baird

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $281.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.24.

Deere & Company stock opened at $258.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.54 and its 200 day moving average is $191.11.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 646,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,787,701,000 after buying an additional 85,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,810,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,802,000 after buying an additional 229,460 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 106.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,958,000 after buying an additional 1,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after buying an additional 362,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

