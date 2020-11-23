Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the October 15th total of 923,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $9.64 on Monday, reaching $256.85. 6,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,674. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $285.28. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.78.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total transaction of $3,760,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $126,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,117 shares of company stock worth $15,056,391. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $2,940,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 97.9% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 135,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,519,000 after purchasing an additional 66,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

