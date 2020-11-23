Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DDOG. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of DDOG opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2,968.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.83. Datadog has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $363,173.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 306,569 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.46, for a total value of $33,557,042.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,343 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,344.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,302,451 shares of company stock worth $131,236,327. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 74.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

