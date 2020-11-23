Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $3,053,050.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,704.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $89.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2,968.68 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.83.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Datadog by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $1,146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 94.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

