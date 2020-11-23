Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DSKE. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daseke from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $450.61 million, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.22.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.75 million. Analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Daseke by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Daseke by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Daseke by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

