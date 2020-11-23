DAOBet Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $4,870.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,303.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.67 or 0.01680968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00097221 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00386339 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

