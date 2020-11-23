Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) PT Set at €65.00 by Barclays

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2020 // Comments off

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.46 ($74.66).

Shares of BN traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €52.50 ($61.76). 2,298,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €52.62 and its 200 day moving average is €57.79. Danone S.A. has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

About Danone S.A. (BN.PA)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Analyst Recommendations for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.