Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) PT Set at €53.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €63.46 ($74.66).

Shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) stock traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading on Monday, hitting €52.50 ($61.76). 2,298,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.79. Danone S.A. has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Analyst Recommendations for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN)

