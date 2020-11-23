Daniel P. Cronin Sells 13,258 Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Stock

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 13,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $92,938.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE HIX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.99. 10,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,920. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
