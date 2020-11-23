Daniel P. Cronin Sells 13,258 Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Stock

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 13,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $92,938.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE HIX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.99. 10,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,920. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,430,757 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,345 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $1,248,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $613,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

