DAD Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One DAD token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000943 BTC on major exchanges. DAD has a market cap of $23.41 million and $1.14 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00080191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00023134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00382287 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $583.21 or 0.03163108 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00029247 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (DAD) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

