D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Raised to “Buy” at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $100.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $58.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.52.

NYSE:DHI opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.99. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.78.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

