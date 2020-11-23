CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $67.09. The stock had a trading volume of 71,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,925,417. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.