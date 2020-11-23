CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is Hill Winds Capital LP’s 5th Largest Position

Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart accounts for approximately 5.8% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned about 0.12% of CubeSmart worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 48.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at $126,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $844,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

CubeSmart stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,294. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

