Crypto Village Accelerator Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000702 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $9.32 million and $665,574.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00080301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00023139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00384099 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $581.11 or 0.03138035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00029359 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,663,154 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

