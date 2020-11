Critical Review: Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) & Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) and Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rémy Cointreau shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viña Concha y Toro and Rémy Cointreau, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viña Concha y Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A Rémy Cointreau 5 6 1 0 1.67

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viña Concha y Toro and Rémy Cointreau’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viña Concha y Toro $919.77 million 1.60 $73.50 million N/A N/A Rémy Cointreau $1.13 billion 8.15 $125.97 million $0.27 67.59

Rémy Cointreau has higher revenue and earnings than Viña Concha y Toro.

Dividends

Viña Concha y Toro pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Rémy Cointreau pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Rémy Cointreau pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Viña Concha y Toro and Rémy Cointreau’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viña Concha y Toro 8.22% 9.55% 4.53% Rémy Cointreau N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rémy Cointreau beats Viña Concha y Toro on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viña Concha y Toro

Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands. The company markets its products through distributors, agents, and wholesalers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Rémy Cointreau SA was founded in 1724 and is headquartered in Cognac, France.

