Critical Analysis: Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) versus Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) and Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sensata Technologies and Senseonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensata Technologies 2.96% 15.56% 5.76% Senseonics -772.96% N/A -117.29%

Sensata Technologies has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sensata Technologies and Senseonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensata Technologies $3.45 billion 2.17 $282.71 million $3.56 13.38 Senseonics $21.30 million 4.28 -$115.55 million ($0.67) -0.55

Sensata Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics. Senseonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensata Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of Sensata Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Senseonics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sensata Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Senseonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sensata Technologies and Senseonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensata Technologies 0 6 9 1 2.69 Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.73%. Given Sensata Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sensata Technologies is more favorable than Senseonics.

Summary

Sensata Technologies beats Senseonics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors. Its products are used in mission-critical systems; and subsystems of automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment, including tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, air conditioning, and regenerative braking. This segment serves automotive, heavy vehicle, and off-road industries, as well as agriculture original equipment manufacturers (OEM), suppliers, and aftermarket distributors. The Sensing Solutions segment provides various application-specific sensor and control products used in aerospace market and various industrial markets, including small appliance; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; semiconductor; material handling; factory automation; and water management markets. Its products include pressure, temperature, and position sensors; motor and compressor protectors; solid state relays; bimetal electromechanical controls; thermal and magnetic-hydraulic circuit breakers; power inverters; motor starters; thermostats; switches; and charge controllers, as well as linear and rotary position sensors, linear variable differential transformers, and aircraft controls. This segment serves OEMs in the climate control, appliance, semiconductor, medical, energy and infrastructure, data/telecom, material handling, factory automation, and aerospace industries, as well as aerospace, and motor and compressor suppliers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

