Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Downgraded by Capital One Financial to “Equal Weight”

Capital One Financial lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CEQP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.57.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $16.24 on Thursday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 3.98.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $519.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Crestwood Equity Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.39%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 417,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,570 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.