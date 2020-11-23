Credit Suisse Group Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $385.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on INTU. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $355.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $374.28.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $347.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $377.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,837,643,000 after buying an additional 916,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,452,000 after acquiring an additional 581,028 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,693,000 after purchasing an additional 549,117 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Intuit by 116.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after acquiring an additional 480,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 30.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,148,000 after buying an additional 412,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

