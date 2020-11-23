Credit Suisse Group Boosts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $7.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.71.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $9.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 91.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 182.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.