Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a $235.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $210.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,590.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,556 shares of company stock valued at $93,282,154 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

