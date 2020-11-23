Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €11.20 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IBE. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €11.30 ($13.29) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.15 ($13.11).

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.