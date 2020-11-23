Cream Finance (CREAM) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.07 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Cream Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $40.48 or 0.00221177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and $1.06 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00031274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00165461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $197.25 or 0.01077712 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00193595 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00097610 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 104,494.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

