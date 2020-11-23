Cowen Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $113.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price raised by Cowen from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.55.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $108.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.35. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $125.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

