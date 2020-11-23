Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVET. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $26.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($8.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,451. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $69,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,391.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,499 shares of company stock valued at $772,313 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Covetrus by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,805,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 101,090 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Covetrus in the second quarter valued at about $1,708,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Covetrus by 16.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Covetrus by 399.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

