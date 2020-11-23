Couchain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,285.00 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, Couchain has traded up 43.6% against the dollar. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $11,774.92 and approximately $1,285.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Couchain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00080301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00023139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00384099 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.11 or 0.03138035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00029359 BTC.

Couchain Token Profile

COU is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,304,122 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . Couchain’s official website is couchain.io . The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

