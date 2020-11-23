Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CMRE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Costamare from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded Costamare from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Get Costamare alerts:

CMRE opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Costamare has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $838.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.81 and a beta of 1.80.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Costamare had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 52.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 43,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 100.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 47.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 221,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 30.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 876,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 206,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.