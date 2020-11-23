Cormark Cuts Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) Price Target to C$1.00

Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Pi Financial set a C$1.10 target price on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) stock opened at C$0.62 on Thursday. Superior Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26.

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

