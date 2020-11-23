Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

CTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTB traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $764.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.