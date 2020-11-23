Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

NYSE CPS opened at $36.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $1.85. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 29.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,839,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 422,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 154,514 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 370,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 156,527 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

