Contrasting Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) & PAE (NASDAQ:PAE)

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) and PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Paychex and PAE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paychex 2 8 1 0 1.91 PAE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paychex presently has a consensus price target of $75.92, indicating a potential downside of 16.24%. Given Paychex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Paychex is more favorable than PAE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Paychex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of PAE shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Paychex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of PAE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Paychex has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAE has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paychex and PAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paychex 26.26% 38.70% 12.01% PAE N/A 19.16% 1.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paychex and PAE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paychex $4.04 billion 8.06 $1.10 billion $3.00 30.21 PAE N/A N/A $1.46 million $0.07 138.57

Paychex has higher revenue and earnings than PAE. Paychex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PAE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paychex beats PAE on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing. It also provides HR solutions, including payroll, employer compliance, HR and employee benefits administration, risk management outsourcing, and the on-site availability of a professionally trained HR representative; and retirement services administration, including plan implementation, ongoing compliance with government regulations, employee and employer reporting, participant and employer online access, electronic funds transfer, and other administrative services. In addition, the company offers cloud-based HR administration software products for employee benefits management and administration, time and attendance, recruiting, and onboarding solutions; plan administration outsourcing and state unemployment insurance services; various business services to small to medium-sized businesses comprising payroll funding and outsourcing services, which include payroll processing, invoicing, and tax preparation; and payment processing services, financial fitness programs, and a small-business loan resource center. Further, it provides insurance services for property and casualty coverage, such as workers' compensation, business-owner policies, cyber security protection, and commercial auto, as well as health and benefits coverage, including health, dental, vision, and life. The company markets and sells its services primarily through its direct sales force. Paychex, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing. Its services include expeditionary construction; national army and police training, and civil infrastructure support; foreign assistance and global stability operations; and criminal justice sector development. Its customers include the U.S. government, international agencies, and foreign governments. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

