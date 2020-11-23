Contrasting Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) & Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) and Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Pacira BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Kala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacira BioSciences has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kala Pharmaceuticals and Pacira BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals -1,993.41% -105.36% -44.13% Pacira BioSciences -2.47% 10.27% 4.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kala Pharmaceuticals and Pacira BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals $6.07 million 69.29 -$94.35 million ($2.76) -2.72 Pacira BioSciences $421.03 million 6.84 -$11.02 million $0.86 77.05

Pacira BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Kala Pharmaceuticals. Kala Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacira BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kala Pharmaceuticals and Pacira BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals 0 1 6 0 2.86 Pacira BioSciences 0 2 9 0 2.82

Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $19.71, suggesting a potential upside of 162.86%. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus price target of $65.55, suggesting a potential downside of 1.08%. Given Kala Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pacira BioSciences.

Summary

Pacira BioSciences beats Kala Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure. It offers EXPAREL, a non-opioid medication administered at the time of surgery to control pain while reducing opioid requirements; and iovera system, a handheld cryoanalgesia device used to deliver controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves. The company has collaboration with Aetna. The company was formerly known as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Pacira BioSciences, Inc. in April 2019. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

