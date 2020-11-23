Contrasting Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) and ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) and ING Groep (NYSE:ING) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and ING Groep’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 4.49 $6.47 billion $2.68 21.83 ING Groep $20.51 billion 1.77 $4.37 billion $1.38 6.77

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than ING Groep. ING Groep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commonwealth Bank of Australia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ING Groep has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and ING Groep, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A ING Groep 0 3 7 1 2.82

ING Groep has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.05%. Given ING Groep’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ING Groep is more favorable than Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Profitability

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and ING Groep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A ING Groep 17.53% 5.97% 0.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of ING Groep shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ING Groep beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre. It offers transaction and savings accounts, term deposits, personal and business loans, credit cards, insurance products, international payment, and private banking services, as well as home, car, and personal loans. The company also provides advisory services for high net worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and merchant, international and foreign exchange, and risk management services. It operates through 1,118 branches and 3,542 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans. It also provides mortgage, payment, savings, investment, secured and unsecured lending, and insurance products and services. In addition, the company offers specialized lending, corporate finance, and debt and equity markets solutions, as well as working capital, cash management, and trade and treasury services; and financial market, trade finance, and overdraft services. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, and rest of Europe. ING Groep N.V. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.