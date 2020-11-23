Contrasting cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD) & e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of cbdMD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of cbdMD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

cbdMD has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares cbdMD and e.l.f. Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets cbdMD 75.10% 61.77% 39.52% e.l.f. Beauty 3.29% 8.53% 4.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for cbdMD and e.l.f. Beauty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score cbdMD 0 0 0 0 N/A e.l.f. Beauty 0 2 8 0 2.80

e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus price target of $22.63, indicating a potential upside of 4.99%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than cbdMD.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares cbdMD and e.l.f. Beauty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio cbdMD $23.65 million 5.46 -$50.43 million N/A N/A e.l.f. Beauty $282.85 million 3.89 $17.88 million $0.42 51.31

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than cbdMD.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats cbdMD on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc. produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name. The company distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States. The company was formerly known as Level Brands, Inc. and changed its name to cbdMD, Inc. in May 2019. cbdMD, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.

