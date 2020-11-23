ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Lowered by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 0.9% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,326,931. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.46.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

