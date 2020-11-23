Concho Resources’ (CXO) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.70 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CXO. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Concho Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Concho Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.37.

CXO stock opened at $57.45 on Thursday. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Concho Resources by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,150 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

