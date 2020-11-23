Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMP. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

CMP stock opened at $61.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

