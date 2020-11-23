Comparing Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) & Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) and Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and Siyata Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock 10.69% 129.45% 6.36% Siyata Mobile N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and Siyata Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock $7.48 billion 1.02 $840.74 million $0.89 9.33 Siyata Mobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Siyata Mobile.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.4% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and Siyata Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock 0 1 2 0 2.67 Siyata Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.53%. Given Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock is more favorable than Siyata Mobile.

Summary

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock beats Siyata Mobile on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software. The company also provides cloud computing services, data analysis tools, cybersecurity systems, and intelligent IoT solutions for B2B clients; provides My MTS self care app, mobile music, mobile TV, and video-on demand; and owns eSport clubs and MTS online shop. In addition, it offers banking services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is a subsidiary of Sistema Public Joint-Stock Financial Corporation.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users. In addition, it offers Uniden cellular signal boosters and accessories for homes, buildings, manufacturing facilities, and vehicles with poor cell coverage. The company serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Siyata Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

