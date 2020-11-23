Comparing Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) and Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) and Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Centrus Energy has a beta of 3.61, suggesting that its stock price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vulcan Materials has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Centrus Energy and Vulcan Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 22.41% -19.27% 13.95% Vulcan Materials 12.60% 11.46% 5.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of Centrus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Vulcan Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Centrus Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Vulcan Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centrus Energy and Vulcan Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $209.70 million 0.60 -$16.50 million ($2.54) -4.11 Vulcan Materials $4.93 billion 3.75 $617.66 million $4.70 29.66

Vulcan Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Centrus Energy. Centrus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vulcan Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Centrus Energy and Vulcan Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vulcan Materials 0 12 6 0 2.33

Centrus Energy presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.99%. Vulcan Materials has a consensus price target of $139.84, suggesting a potential upside of 0.32%. Given Centrus Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Centrus Energy is more favorable than Vulcan Materials.

Summary

Vulcan Materials beats Centrus Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. Its LEU is a component that is used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Alabama, Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in California, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Vulcan Materials Company. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

