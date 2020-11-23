Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 638,800 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 534,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,913,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,042,000 after purchasing an additional 659,656 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after acquiring an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,296,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,081,000 after acquiring an additional 80,386 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 249,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,754 shares in the last quarter. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $14.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of research firms have commented on CCU. HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

