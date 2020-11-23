Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ CWBC opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

In other news, Director John D. Illgen sold 5,943 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $49,029.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,057 shares in the company, valued at $239,720.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7,198.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 27.7% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

