Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Boosted by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,513 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 89.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,581,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,581,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,445 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 59.3% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,111,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,876,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,086,634,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,491,973 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,817,000 after buying an additional 321,100 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.07. 148,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,882,604. The stock has a market cap of $224.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

