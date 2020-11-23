Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$120.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$111.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCA. TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$119.00 to C$114.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$115.00 to C$117.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$132.00 to C$120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$97.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.16. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of C$87.57 and a 1-year high of C$132.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$99.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$101.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

In related news, Director Jacques Royer sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.03, for a total value of C$30,371.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$188.06.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

