Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of -2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 135.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

