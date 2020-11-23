Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.
NASDAQ:CODX opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of -2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $30.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
